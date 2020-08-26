A Hereford woman has denied causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving on a Pembrokeshire road.
Christine Patricia Stevenson, of Whitecross Road, Hereford, pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 25.
It is alleged Stevenson caused the death of Laurence Douglas Stephens by driving a VW Transporter on the B4327 Dale Road junction with Palmerston Cross, without due care and attention on July 13, 2019.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction to hear the case, and Stevenson, 40, was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 25.
