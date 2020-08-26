Causing criminal damage to doors and a ceiling cost a Haverfordwest man £379.
Ian Davies, care of Haroldstone Close, Merlins Bridge, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, August 19.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Davies, 33, damaged two internal doors and a ceiling at a residential Haverfordwest property in belonging to Pembrokeshire County Council on June 1 as a result of a domestic argument.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “The pressures which led to the commission of the offence on that night are no longer there.”
Magistrates fined Davies £80 and ordered him to pay £180 compensation.
He will also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
