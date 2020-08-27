A FLOATING object in the sea led to the first of two call-outs for the Tenby coastguard team yesterday (Wednesday) morning.
The object was spotted by a member of the public off the resort's South Beach, but when located by the team with binoculars, was identified as a buoy.
The team were paged for the second time yesterday at 4.45pm to help Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust crew with a medical evacuation of a casualty from Amroth beach.
On arrival, the team was met by an ambulance crew as the person had managed to get from the beach to the waiting ambulance.