IF you’d like to learn Welsh or brush up on your Welsh language skills, then now’s your chance.

Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire is launching a range of new tutor-led distance courses in September for all levels including beginners.

Among those looking forward to the courses is Jennie Welton, of Brynberian, who was awarded Pembrokeshire Welsh Learner of the Year in 2019.

Before Covid-19 Jennie worked as a speech and language therapist but during lockdown she spent time home-schooling her two daughters who usually attend a Welsh medium school.

“We learned about local heroes Jemima Nicholas and Barti Ddu, and read many Roald Dahl books in Welsh,” she said.

“I certainly learned a lot of new things and hopefully the girls learned something as well”

In March, Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire - which provides weekly classes on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh - moved to online learning. It also offered chat sessions and quizzes for Welsh learners of all levels throughout the period.

“It was a different experience but it was great being able to practise Welsh at home with a cup of tea.” said Jennie. “The mute button was also useful when the children were noisy.”

As well as being online, Jennie enjoyed walking in her local area and chatting with her Welsh-speaking neighbours in Brynberian.

At the end of September, Jennie will be starting the advanced course online and is looking forward to restarting her weekly classes.

“Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire offers lots of learning opportunities online,” she said. “It's great to meet new people and learn at the same time. If you're thinking of starting to learn Welsh, now would be a great time to begin!”

If you would like to learn Welsh visit: http://bit.ly/LCymPem for more information or email learnwelsh@pembrokeshire.gov.uk