HEALTH chiefs are urging people across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire to plan ahead before the bank holiday weekend and to use self-care and community-based services wherever possible.

Hywel Dda NHS staff are working to ensure that emergency services continue to run for the communities they serve and to accommodate the extra visitors in the region.

A guide for accessing urgent healthcare services has been produced for those visiting the three counties and has been distributed to accommodation providers and tourism outlets.

Not all hospitals have a full range of paediatric services and people are reminded that if their child becomes ill, to dial 999 if it is an emergency. If it is not urgent but you need support, contact 111 who will know where local services are.

Jill Paterson, director of primary, community and long term care for Hywel Dda, said: “We’re asking our communities to use self-care and NHS community based services when appropriate so that our emergency services are available for when they are needed.

“The NHS is still here for you and we encourage those who have an urgent concern, such as new symptoms or a lump, to not delay and talk to their GP.

“Looking after ourselves is more important than ever and we can do this by trying to exercise as much as possible, eating healthily, cutting down on alcohol and giving up smoking.

“Everyone can take simple steps to stay well by washing your hands regularly, using hot water and soap or hand sanitiser, and adhering to good social distancing.

“We are grateful for the co-operation of visitors to the area, and ask that people familiarise themselves with the information on how to access urgent care while on holiday.”

You could check your medicine cabinet in advance to ensure you have a good supply of over the counter medicines which are useful to manage conditions at home.

A number of community pharmacies will be open for a few hours on Monday, August 31 to provide services such as the dispensing prescriptions, treatment for common ailments, emergency supply of medication and emergency contraception.

To find your nearest open pharmacy, visit: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/primary-care/