WITH no vintage show this year, the team at Midway Motors in Crymych instead put on a Transport Run which included vehicles ranging from cars and motorbikes to tractors and bikes.
The day was a great success with not even the odd rain shower spoiling the event.
Some 55 tractors did their run heading out of the start field at Midway Motors through Glogue, Tegryn, Dinas, Felindre, Gelliwen, Cwmbach, Cwmfelin Mynach with a break at the social club car park in Llanboidi before heading back to Crymych.
The cars however headed out west towards Croswell and over the Preseli Mountain to New Inn taking in some back roads before a break was had at Maenclochog, then heading back to the finish at Midway Motors in Crymych.