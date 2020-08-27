A THUNDERSTORM warning has been issued for tomorrow (Friday, August 27) across Pembrokeshire.
The Met Office yellow alert follows hot on the heels of Storms Dennis and Ellen which brought 70mph gales and flooding across the area.
The latest warning runs from 11am tomorrow until 8pm and a Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop quite quickly later on Friday morning, but peaking during the afternoon for many, before probably becoming more restricted to the southeast and south coastal counties towards evening.
“Some places will miss the heavier rain, but other locations could see around 20 mm within an hour and perhaps 30 to 40mm in around three hours, sufficient to cause issues on the roads.”
“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible
“There could perhaps be damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes. Some short term loss of power is possible.”