TIME is going to run out for some tourism businesses in Wales unless they are thrown a lifeline by the Welsh Government, it is claimed this week.

The latest Wales Tourism Business Covid-19 Barometer revealed that two-thirds of businesses in the sector still have staff on furlough and an extended period of staycations is needed to boost business, despite a busy few weeks.

“With the average tourism business having lost half of its annual income, it is clear that the concerns of these seasonal businesses facing three consecutive winters is beginning to be borne out in many places," commented Ben Francis, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales policy chair.

|He addcd: “Unless significant measures are now taken to support this industry, then it is clear that there could be difficult decisions ahead for many small firms."

FSB Wales has already urged the Welsh Government to bring in a tourism hibernation scheme for the coming winter, in the potential form of a mix of loan and grant funding.

“It is clear that many firms need a lifeline to help see them through this incredibly difficult period, and if Welsh Government does not step in soon then time is going to very quickly begin to run out for Wales’ tourism firms." said Mr Francis.

The tourism barometer's findings followed telephone interviews with over 800 businesses.

This showed:

*78 per cent are open, with just over half of these operating at full capacity

*80 per cent of self-catering accommodation is open

*43 per cent of serviced accommodation is fully open

*Figures are lower for attractions, hostels and activity providers

Nearly half of the businesses have had fewer customers than normal, due more because of the need for social distancing rather than customer demand.

More than half of Wales’ tourism businesses - over 5,000 - have now signed up for the Good to Go industry standard and consumer mark.

Ahead of the bank holiday, deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism, Dafydd Elis-Thomas, has reinforced the need for visitors, businesses and communities to work together to keep Wales safe.

He said: “Only by us all doing our part and taking personal responsibility for our actions can we continue to tackle coronavirus."

“For individuals, this means keeping a two-metre distance from others, washing our hands often and wearing a facecovering on public transport.

"For businesses, this means taking action to protect customers, including operating safe workplaces and social distancing measures, practicing rigorous hygiene and taking customer contact details so that the NHS contact tracing service can reach them in the event of an outbreak.

"We want everyone in Wales to feel that can enjoy the bank holiday - in a safe way.”

Some areas of Wales remain very busy and people are encouraged to plan their visit, be prepared to change plans if places are too crowded and respect the landscape and local communities by not littering, fly-camping and parking illegally.

Visit Wales has also launched a campaign encouraging visitors to sign their pledge to promise to help care and protect the people and places they visit.

‘Addo - Make your Promise to Wales’ is an online pledge by Visit Wales in partnership with the tourism industry.

Lord Elis-Thomas concluded: