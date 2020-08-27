A TRACTOR run dedicated to sporting star Jacob Thomas is taking place on Sunday, the day after the 25-year-old's funeral.

Jacob, who lived in Bethesda, represented Team GB in the 2012 London Paralympics and had a world number one ranking in the sport of boccia.

The popular young man, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy shortly after he was born. died peacefully at his home with his family on August 15.

The tractor run is being held in place of the 41st Clynderwen and District Young Farmers' Show which was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We looked at all options of holding it, but decided it was in the best interests of everyone that it shouldn't be held this year," said show chairman Daniel James, who is a neighbour of Jacob's family.

"So after the sad news of Jacob's passing, we decided we would dedicate the tractor run to the memory of our local hero, and, with the agreement of his family, raise money for the local Muscular Dystrophy group which has helped Jacob over the years."

The tractor run - with social distant rules in place - will start from Parc Y Pistyll field between Clynderwen and Bethesda this Sunday. August 30 at 10.30am.

Over 60 vehicles are expected for the 30-mile run along a scenic route.

This will be via Clynderwen, Llandissilio, Llanfallteg, Login, Efailwen and Glandy Cross, stopping for lunch at Carreg Waldo, Mynachlogddu then heading onto Rosebush, Maenclochog, New Moat, Penfordd, Gelli and back to Parc Y Pistyll field.

Daniel added: "We welcome as many as possible to help raise funds for this good cause and the weather is looking hopeful for this Sunday."

He has also set up a justgiving page for donations in memory of Jacob at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dm-james?utm_term=abk6PkJpm

Many people are due to pay their last respects to Jacob tomorrow (Saturday). The cortege will be leaving his home at 12.15pm. and will travel through Clynderwen on to Parc Gwyn crematorium,