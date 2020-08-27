A Haverfordwest drug-driver has been ordered to pay £237 and banned from the road for a year.
Paul Everett, of Fleming Crescent, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 18.
Prosecutor Dennis Davies said Everett’s Citroen Picasso was stopped by police on Dredgemans Hill, Haverfordwest, at 1am on February 28.
“They spoke to the defendant and he confirmed he had smoked cannabis two hours prior to being stopped.”
The court heard that Everett, 39, was previously of clean character.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “He has worked as a driver before, so obviously that avenue will be lost to him.”
Magistrates fined Everett £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, plus a £32 surcharge.
He was banned from driving for 12 months.
The chairman of the bench said: “Taking drugs and driving is a serious offence.”
