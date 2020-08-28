A MAN captured on camera after he left a Tenby guest house without paying is being sought by police.
Officers were called to the property in the town's Deer Park on Tuesday August 25 to a report of making off without payment and damage to property earlier in the day.
The man involved is described as being around 6ft 3ins, with dark hair and aged in his late 20s.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to make a report online at bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting DPP/0075/25/08/2020/01/C
