A teenager was caught driving while more than 200 times the controlled drug limit after taking ecstasy, a court has heard.

Jacob Ioan Miles, formerly of Clarbeston Road, now living at a Johnston hostel, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 18.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police stopped Miles’ Hyundai on February 20 on Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, after concerns were raised about him following a visit to a fast-food outlet.

“Officers formed the opinion he had taken drink or drugs. His eyes were glazed and he appeared sleepy.”

The court heard that Miles, who was previously of clean character, was found to have 2,091ug of MDMA in his blood, the legal limit is 10ug.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Miles, 19, took a ‘drugs to a significant degree’ at a party on the night in question, after being told he was no longer welcome at his father’s home.

“He has never been in trouble before. He has been an outstanding young man.”

Mr Lloyd added Miles had gained AS levels and was in the process of applying to colleges outside the area to get away from negative influences.

“He is now abstaining from drugs and is accessing counselling.”

Magistrates banned Miles from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This is a very serious offence and we are concerned about the amount of drugs in your blood.”