CONCERN over a low-flying aircraft led to a flood of calls to Dyfed-Powys police yesterday (Thursday) evening.
The plane circled the Whitland, St Clears and Carmarthen area where residents took to social media to speculate on its purpose.
Police were quick to allay fears and commented: "We are receiving a high number of calls from members of the public concerned about a fixed wing aircraft flying over the Whitland, St Clears and Carmarthen areas this evening.
"We are aware that the aircraft is involved in a training exercise, and assure there is no cause for alarm."
A police spokeswoman confirmed this morning that the plane was one of the four new Vulcanair P68 aircraft which were recently added to the National Police Air Service fleet, to join the police's national fleet of helicopters.
The service provides support to the 43 police forces across England and Wales. The planes are based at Doncaster Sheffield airport.