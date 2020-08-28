The Llangennech diesel train fire was finally extinguished this morning, after catching alight on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the scene had now been handed over to the British Transport Police (BTP) and Network Rail at 8.30am this morning (Friday, August 28).

The diesel train caught alight and a number of wagons derailed on Wednesday, August 26, having travelled from Milford Haven.

Superintendent Andy Morgan from BTP said: “We have launched an investigation and will be assisting the Office of Rail and Road and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch to establish the exact circumstances behind the incident.

Picture: Fran Jones

"What we know is a freight train, carrying large amounts of diesel oil, caught fire and a number of its wagons also derailed.

"Thankfully, despite the clear danger, no injuries have been reported. The two members of railway staff operating the train were able raise the alarm and uncouple the locomotive and move it to a safe space."

Around 300 people were evacuated from their homes and roads were shut.

Superintendent Morgan said officers are starting their investigations.

He said: "At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and, while the fire continues, there is still a substantial risk within its immediate vicinity, so our advice remains for people to avoid the area.

Picture: Fran Jones

"Our officers are conducting initial enquiries and are in the process of collecting key witness statements and CCTV.

"Once the fire is extinguished, and the scene is safe to assess and investigate.

"This was and remains a very challenging incident. I’d like to thank all of our partners for their ongoing support and work to ensure the safety of the surrounding community.”