A pensioner was caught on camera pleasuring himself on a local beach.

Michael Ballantine, of Fairmeadow Close, Herbrandston, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to two charges of outraging public decency by exposing his genitals, when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 26.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Ballantine, 72, was seen to come out of the sea at Sandy Haven beach and then disappear behind a rock at 2pm, June 24.

“When he came out again he was completely naked. He was holding his penis in his hand and was masturbating.”

The shocked witness immediately left the beach. She spotted Ballantine again when she returned at midday the following day.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He was lying down leaning slightly against a rock with his penis in his hand and was playing with himself.”

The witness told another woman what she had seen, and a short video clip of him was taken from a distance.

Footage of the incident was shown to the court.

Police attended and Ballantine was arrested. He admitted being the man in question but denied any intention of outraging public decency.

He stated he was drying himself after swimming and his actions had been misconstrued.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “Clearly on the first day he saw that he was being observed, but he chose to go back the next day and do the same.”

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and adjourned sentencing until September 16 for a probation report to be completed.