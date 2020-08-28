'Don't take the mick' and protect the Pembrokeshire coast - that's the message coming from Steffan Rhodri, star of Gavin and Stacey.

Steffan, who has appeared in everything from Harry Potter to Keeping Faith, recorded his message for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The call comes ahead of the bank holiday weekend and after growing concern about illegal camping in Pembrokeshire.

The star, who plays Dave Coaches in Gavin and Stacey, said he was planning a trip down to Pembrokeshire in his camper van but has heard people were treating the area with disrespect.

Alright, how’s it going? If you’re off down Pembrokeshire for a spin this weekend in your camper van use a campsite, don’t take the mick. Remember to leave it tidy. #TreadLightly pic.twitter.com/YYulTYOyhN — Pembrokeshire Coast / Arfordir Penfro (@PembsCoast) August 27, 2020

"I've heard there's people down there taking the mick and not using proper camp sites, just parking up where ever they'd like," he said.

"If that's you, have a word, behave yourself, will you?

Steffan Rhodri in S4C's Cara Fi (Love Me). Picture: Sarah Dollard

"No one wants to see you doing your business in bushes or leaving your rubbish everywhere.

"Think of the national parks down there, man, leave it tidy for everyone else, will you?"

Mr Rhodri recorded his message in English and in Welsh.

Shwmae! Os ydych yn ymweld â Sir Benfro yn fan gwersylla'r penwythnos hwn, cofiwch i ddefnyddio gwersyllfa ac ewch a'ch sbwriel adref gyda chi. #TroedionYsgafn pic.twitter.com/3mWfEo8gdx — Pembrokeshire Coast / Arfordir Penfro (@PembsCoast) August 27, 2020

This is not the first time Mr Rhodri has paid a visit to Pembrokeshire, who filmed the S4C show Cara Fi (Love Me) in Little Haven in 2014.

During filming, Steffan said he was attracted to the show's script, as well as the chance to spend time on the "beautiful Pembrokeshire coast".