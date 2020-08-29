A VIRTUAL talent show will take place across Pembrokeshire this summer, with proceeds from the event going towards services provided by Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

“Pembrokeshire’s Got (a lot of) Talent” will be taking place throughout August and September and is the perfect way to get your talent noticed, whether it be singing, dancing, gymnastics, magic or any other talent.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the FREE end-of-life services in Pembrokeshire, which are provided by Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

“Due to COVID-19, the charity has had to cancel most fundraising events, this makes raising money very challenging – this virtual event is fantastic as our involvement in a previous show highlighted the amazing talent we have in Pembrokeshire.” Said Lisa Wells, Income Generation Team Administrator at Paul Sartori.

This virtual competition is easy to enter and anyone can take part, for more details go to the website www.paulsartori.org/PembrokeshiresGotalotofTalent/

There will be an independent panel of judges and the competition will be divided into age categories to allow everyone an equal chance of winning one of the amazing prizes up for grabs.

Entries close on September 25. All you need is a talent and a camera phone.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18’s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.