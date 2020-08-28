POLICE in Milford Haven have been carrying out targeted foot patrols in the town in response to recent anti-social behaviour.
An appeal for information was put out after eggs were thrown at a moving car by ‘The Arches’ on Milford Marina.
Police said that a crash had been avoided and that they were looking at CCTV footage.
Officers were out in the town on Wednesday (Aug 26) along with Milford Youth Matters.
They said that several young people were spoken to with a positive impact.
Milford Youth Matters thanked the police for the opportunity to work together.
