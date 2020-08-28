HIGH quality CCTV at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre proved invaluable recently as it enabled police to identify a suspect to an incident.

Damage was caused to the centre and the matter was settled out of court.

Officers said that the new CCTV system enables the public to easily upload images directly to police.

Peter Llewellyn from Hakin and Hubberston Community Centre said: “The CCTV was installed in April and has already proved an invaluable acquisition to the Community Centre.

“It has enabled the positive identification of individuals who have caused damage to the Centre, whilst also providing reassurance that the security of a defibrillator situated outside the main entrance is not compromised.”

PC Adam Bateman added: “We have been able to work with Mr Llewellyn in order to find a resolution to a recent incident of burglary and CCTV has played a key part in the prevention and detection of crime at this location.

“Once images from the footage were sent to police, a local officer within the neighbourhood policing team was able to positively identify the person responsible.

“This is a great example on how effective high-quality CCTV can be.

“The public are now also able to easily upload CCTV directly to police through a link that can be provided by officers.

“This will cut down the time frame of downloading, collecting and viewing footage dramatically and means that we will now be able to act much faster when seeking out those responsible for offences captured on footage.”