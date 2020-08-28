PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Leader, Councillor David Simpson has implored locals and visitors to respect the communities they may be visiting over the Bank Holiday weekend.

In his latest coronavirus update, the leader said he wanted everyone to enjoy themselves but also asked for social distancing to be adhered to.

Cllr Simpson said: “Welcome to another update and with the August Bank Holiday weekend upon us, the summer season is drawing to a close.

“With a busy few days ahead, I would implore everyone – locals and visitors alike – to respect our communities and environment.

“I certainly want everyone to enjoy themselves but we must all take personal responsibility to ensure we observe social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are not out of the woods yet and if we ignore the guidelines we risk going into another lockdown which would be heart-breaking.

“On a brighter note, the big news for the coming week is that our schools are re-opening for the Autumn Term.

“The term starts officially on Tuesday, September 1, but with two inset days for teachers, pupils will not be returning until Thursday, September 3.

“For the first few days attendance is optional but from Monday, September 14, all pupils are expected to be back in class.

“Each school will have its own arrangements in place - building on the valuable experience of four weeks of safe opening in July - so it is important to keep up to date with the latest information.

“Parents and guardians are asked to check their child’s school website regularly for details.

“And remember, secondary school and college students will have to wear face coverings on all education transport and in the communal areas and corridors of secondary schools.

“Next Tuesday is also a red letter day for our leisure centres as their swimming pools and indoor fitness classes re-open. All sessions must be booked and paid in advance.

“This follows a successful first phase which saw leisure centre gyms and outdoor classes re-open on August 17.

“And in more welcome news, Welsh Government announced yesterday (Thursday) that community centres and village halls can also re-open while following certain guidelines. Again, details can be found in one of the press releases listed below.

“So best wishes for the Bank Holiday weekend. Do all enjoy yourselves and keep safe.”