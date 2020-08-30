THIS week the Welsh Government has issued advice that children should carry a face mask with them in schools and wear them where social distancing is not possible.
We also saw of the train disaster in Llangennech which caused disruption to rail lines across west Wales.
But, here are five stories you may have missed from the past week
A MAN captured on camera after he left a Tenby guest house without paying is being sought by police.
A BREWERY delivery driver staged his own lock-in – getting stuck in the back of his van with all the beer at the height of Storm Francis.
MEMBERS of Pembrokeshire's Women's Institutes have kept themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic and recently nine women were all named as lockdown legends.
NARBERTH and Whitland Rotary Club - along with everyone else - have found their normal fundraising activities hit for six this year and have had to think outside the box to come up with new and innovative ideas.
After more than four years, cricket is set to return to the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick.
The new club, Fishguard and Goodwick Community Cricket Club, are set to enter the Pembrokeshire League next summer, playing their home games at Tregroes.