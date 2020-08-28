THERE was sad news for a Pembrokeshire motorists recently, with the closure of the Sytner Group BMW/MINI showrooms on the approach to Haverfordwest.
The final cars were recently loaded onto transporters from the Slebech showrooms to be moved to other Sytner sites in Swansea and Cardiff.
A letter by Sytner Group BMW/MINI Divisional Managing Director Andy Crossan read: “The Sytner Group have represented the BMW/MINI brand in Haverfordwest since 2016.
“Having acquired Swansea BMW/MINI in 2017, we have had to reconsider how we best serve the South Wales community. As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to close our centre in Haverfordwest from Thursday, August 20.
“Having operated from this location for a number of years, this decision has not been taken lightly. We are, as you can imagine, working hard to ensure that we retain as many of our colleagues as possible in this difficult period. We also want to ensure that our customers have an alternative facility to use for all future BMW/MINI sales and aftersales requirements.”
Sytner Retailers continue to operate in Cardiff and Swansea.
Mr Crossan added: “May I take this opportunity to thank you for using Sytner Haverfordwest and apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause.”
All Pictures: Malcolm Richards
