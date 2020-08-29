A Monkton pair have been ordered to pay nearly £2,000 after a teenager and her grandmother were assaulted.

Phillipa Ann Sanger and Chantelle Marie Sanger, both of Howells Close, appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, August 24.

Chantelle Sanger, 25, previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was found guilty of assault by after trial.

Phillipa Sanger, 49, was found guilty of assault and criminal damage following her trial.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Chantelle Sanger approached a teenage girl as she got off the bus in the Hundleton area on December 17.

“She was extremely aggressive. She pushed her so that she fell over and sustained grazing.”

The girl rang her grandmother came out of a nearby property and tried to push Chantelle Sanger away because she was still shouting.

Phillipa Sanger got out of a vehicle and struck the grandmother three times on her head.

Miss Vaughan said: “She appeared to have her mobile phone in her hand while inflicting the blows”

Phillipa Sanger picked up a garden ornament and hurled it at the house damaging a patio door, Chantelle Sanger threw another item which damaged a window.

The grandmother was told she had concussion when she visited Withybush hospital, and suffered a cracked tooth as a result of the incident.

Her granddaughter stated she was left feeling scared to leave her home.

Tom Lloyd, defending both, said the incident stemmed from an allegation that the victim had bullied a family member.

He added there had been no further issues since the incident, and Chantelle Sanger had previously been of clean character.

“The impact of losing her clean character is huge and she is devastated to be before the court. She acknowledges that she acted in a way that was completely inappropriate.”

Magistrates ordered Phillipa Sanger to pay £978 in a fine, costs, compensation and a victim surcharge.

The bench imposed a 12-month community order on Chantelle Sanger, with a ten-day rehabilitation activity.

She was also ordered to pay £915.36 in compensation, a fine, costs and surcharge.