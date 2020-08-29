St Davids RNLI all-weather lifeboat 'Norah Wortley' was launched to assist three kayakers in difficulty on Friday afternoon.
The team were paged to Solva harbour’s entrance at 4.04pm, and found the casualties had been recovered by a local vessel but had been separated by two of their kayaks in the process.
A RNLI member said: “One was located three quarters of a mile out and the second a further half mile out to sea which shows just how quickly the offshore wind carried these out to sea.
Once recovered the kayaks were returned to the casualties now safely with St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team at Solva harbour with the Y-Boat as the tide had started to fall.”
The volunteer crew returned to station and were ready for service at 5.40pm.
This was the first shout for brothers Will Chant and Mike Chant together in the roles of Coxswain and Mechanic.
Members of the public are urged to ensure they set out with the correct equipment, buoyancy aids or life jackets, and a means to call for help. Check the tides and weather before making plans.