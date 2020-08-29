A large rock was hurled at a mini-digger when a neighbour dispute reached boiling point.

Christopher John Woodward, of Tavernspite, Whitland, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 25.

The court heard there had been an ongoing despite between Woodward and his neighbour about a strip of land between their properties.

The complaint believed the land was his, but Woodward maintained it was a public footpath.

Woodward, 73, lost his temper when he spotted his neighbour using a mini digger in the area at 12.50pm on April 9, to prepare for a fence to be erected.

Woodward’s wife called the police before he went to sit in the digger’s bucket, but he got out as it started to move.

Woodward then picked up a large rock and hurled it at the Tekeuchi digger, smashing its windscreen and landing near the driver’s toes.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said: “Clearly it was a dangerous act. The rock could have come through the screen and hit him. Fortunately he did not suffer any injury.”

The incident was captured on a camera worn by the complainant.

Robin Shellard, defending, said Woodward had lived at his property without issue for 15 years, until a new neighbour moved in 2018.

“Mr Woodward had lived comfortably with neighbours for all those years, then found that the atmosphere had changed.”

Relations soured between the neighbours when the complainant started using motion sensitive surveillance cameras facing Woodward’s home, erecting barbed wire fencing and taking possession of the footpath.

Mr Shellard said: “April 9 was a culmination of a history of pressure on Mr Woodward.”

“He snapped after a long culmination. He was constantly under supervision by five cameras, and subjected to verbal aggression whenever he went outside his home.”

“Clearly it was not planned, it was a spontaneous act after a good deal of background.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Woodward to pay £317.74 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

A 12-month restraining order was put in place, prohibiting Woodward from contacting the complainant or going within 50 metres of his house.