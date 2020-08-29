Pembrokeshire Hogspital have launched an urgent appeal.
The hedgehog rescue centre is in need of food items after admitting unprecedented numbers, with more than 20 hoglets in ICU and a further 15 in rehabilitation.
The creatures range from three to five weeks old and were all found on their own in the daytime.
The centre is appealing for donations of tinned puppy food, kitten biscuits, Royal Canin kitten milk and meaty cat or dog food in jelly.
For more information about drop-off points visit the Pembrokeshire Hogspital Facebook page.