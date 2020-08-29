For three days every August, all roads lead to Haverfordwest which means just one thing for thousands of people interested in the countryside and rural life - Pembrokeshire County Show – Wales’ largest three-day agricultural show.

It’s the county’s largest event of the summer, which attracts tourists from across the UK for a fun-filled family day out, but as with so many other events and shows, the organisers, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society had to cancel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But never fear - while restrictions put paid to a physical event taking place at the County Showground between August 18-20, it didn’t stop the society from staging a virtual show on its Facebook page.

“It was very disappointing to both Joyce and myself that the 2020 Pembrokeshire County Show was cancelled, but it was inevitable considering how many events, worldwide have not happened this year," said show president Stephen James

“To many of us, the County Show is an essential part of our calendar as exhibitors, stewards or onlookers, a time to show off stock or produce a time meet old acquaintances, but we've had to put this all on hold for a year.

“One of the things that has amazed me since lockdown happened in March is how technology has helped us through this challenging period. So much so that we managed to feature a number of virtual events through our Facebook page.

“Events started off with a service 'Oedfa'r Sioe' on Sunday evening put together by the Rev Huw George, followed by a Webinar on Monday evening with the help of Farming Connect, which involved a panel of four show stalwarts, Huw Thomas, of Puffin, our own ambassador Angharad Edwards, Hereford cattle exhibitor Non Thorne and long-time steward and current Pembrokeshire NFU chairperson Clare Morgan.

“These set a platform for other events, including cooking demonstrations, various competitions and the Ladies’ Day hat event won by Emma Rees, of Wiston.

“You can visit all of these events on our Facebook page and if it’s not available to you, ask a friend or relative who has access and enjoy them at your leisure.”

Continued Stephen: “Grateful thanks go to everyone involved in the virtual show, including the local businesses that pledged sponsorship.

“Pembrokeshire County Show’s 200-plus year has witnessed many global catastrophes, wars and other pandemics; it's seen them all off and it will see this one off and we look forward to seeing you next year.”

Find out more at facebook.com/pembscountyshow/

And for those with a 2021, diary. Pembrokeshire County Show is being staged on August 17-19.