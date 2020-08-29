This week’s court round up:
A Hereford woman denied causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving on a Pembrokeshire road. Read more here:
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18678230.causing-death-careless-driving-denied/
Causing criminal damage to doors and a ceiling cost a Haverfordwest man £379.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18678373.argument-led-door-ceiling-damage/
A Whitland man denied two assault charges.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18684633.double-assault-denied/
A Haverfordwest drug-driver has been ordered to pay £237 and banned from the road for a year.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18681593.drug-driver-banned/
A teenager was caught driving while more than 200 times the controlled drug limit after taking ecstasy.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18682488.teen-200-times-drug-drive-limit/
A pensioner was caught on camera pleasuring himself on a local beach.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18683053.pensioner-caught-pleasuring-local-beach/
A Monkton pair have been ordered to pay nearly £2,000 after a teenager and her grandmother were assaulted.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18685070.teen-grandmother-assaulted/
A large rock was hurled at a mini-digger when a neighbour dispute reached boiling point.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18685168.neighbour-snapped-hurled-rock-digger/