Angle RNLI lifeboat dealt with three shouts and two exercises on Thursday.

With Covid-19 restrictions easing, the lifeboat launched at 9am for the first of its fortnightly Thursday exercises.

Shortly after 10.30am the crew were tasked to provide assistance to two yachts who had simultaneously got caught out by the sudden increase of wind..

The nine metre yachts were close to the entrance to the Haven and experiencing rough sea conditions.

The lifeboat arrived on scene and after discussions with both skippers, it was decided to provide an escort until reaching Milford Docks. On arrival at the Docks entrance, one of the yachts decided to carry on up river to Neyland, while the other decided to berth within Milford marina.

The lifeboat was stood down and resumed with the exercise until 3.40pm, when it was called to assist the skipper of a 14.5 metre yacht, who had suffered an eye injury and required medical attention. The lifeboat arrived on scene and transferred two crew members to provide casualty care.

With Milford and Neyland marinas being full to capacity, it was decided to escort the yacht to the shelter of Hobbs Point pontoon where the crew assisted with berthing. Once secured, the crew members were recovered and the lifeboat returned to station at 6pm.

Following a crew change, the lifeboat launched again at 7pm for the second exercise.