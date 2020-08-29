Police officers have been on patrol in the Newport area this weekend following reports an illegal rave may have been organised.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver from Bristol who stated he was travelling to a birthday party, but was unable to say whose.
He was dealt with for possession of cannabis.
Chief Superintendent Jon Cummings, head of uniform policing at Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We are continuing to build our intelligence over the weekend, we do not want disruption to our communities and the infection to spread."
Police are urging members of the public to report signs of a potential rave.
