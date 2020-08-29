A Fishguard man was ‘revolted’ by his actions when shown CCTV of himself urinating in front of patients in an A&E department.

Dylan Ra Stockli, of High Street, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 19, having previously pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Stockli fell asleep in the A&E department of the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, after being helped in by paramedics at 7pm on February 3.

A bottle of vodka had been taken away from him by staff after he started drinking it in the department.

When he woke up, Stockli, 38, pulled his penis out of his trousers and urinated on the waiting area floor in front of patients. Security staff removed him from the department.

David Weale, defending, said Stockli was ‘heavily intoxicated’ on the evening in question, but was not being abusive or aggressive.

“One witness saw a stream of urine hitting the floor, another says it lasted about 30 seconds. Immediately after urinating he put his penis back into his trousers.”

Mr Weale added that Stockli was receiving treatment for depression and alcohol issues, and had not been taking his medication at the time of the incident because of its side-effects.

“Basically, he was comatose and drunk. When shown the CCTV he immediately expressed remorse and was revolted by what he had done.”

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £225 in a fine, costs and surcharge.