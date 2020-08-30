Being put into handcuffs after drinking half a bottle of vodka led to a Pembroke Dock man assaulting two officers and damaging a watch and police van.

Richard James Glyn John, of Bush Street, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 18.

John, 37, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, cannabis possession and two charges of criminal damage.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police were called to Meyrick Street at 3.39am on July 26 and found John had been drinking.

An officer spotted a knife handle under John’s leg while they spoke to him and removed it.

John then became abusive and was taken to the ground after he headbutted one of the officers. He started kicking out as he was escorted to the police vehicle, catching an officer’s watch, and kicked, spat, shouted and swore, throughout the journey to Haverfordwest police station.

Cannabis weighing 0.3 grams was found in his trouser pocket when John was searched at the custody suite.

When interviewed, John apologised for the incident, stating he had consumed half a bottle of vodka, and could not remember what had happened at the station.

He added he had just made himself a sandwich when questioned about the knife.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said John had abstained from alcohol for 18 months, as his partner had suffered past trauma as a result of another person’s drink issues.

“If Mr John takes a drink and becomes a little bit loud, she panics. They made a pact that if she is worried, she calls the police.”

Mr Webb added the handcuffs were applied tightly when John was arrested to avoid a breach of the peace, and caused him pain.

“That appeared to have been the starting point which fuelled all of this. He felt that they were being rough.

“Things escalated massively, and Mr John for some reason swings his head towards PC Sadler. Fortunately he saw this coming and moved his head, so there was no injury.”

He added: “Mr John does not cover himself in glory with his actions in the police vehicle by spitting and using profanities.”

“Mr John has wrestled with his demons for some time and he is making good progress. He is trying to turn his life around. It is not an easy path, but he is trying.”

Magistrates sentenced John to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This is a very serious offence and you have a very poor record.

“We believe that there is a realistic prospect that you can rehabilitate yourself outside custody.”