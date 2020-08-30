Hundreds of extreme pornographic images were found on a Narberth pensioner’s computer.
Graham Leslie Evans, of Spring Gardens, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 26.
Evans, 72, pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornographic images that were grossly offensive, disgusting or obscene, and downloading indecent images of children, between November 2005 and August 2018 in Pembroke.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police seized Evans’ computer and disks when they executed a search warrant.
Forensic examination revealed the devices contained 39 Category C images of children and 400 extreme pornographic images and video clips.
Evans accepted the devices were his and the images were his responsibly.
Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He accepted he had obtained sexual gratification from the images.”
Megan Williams, defending, said Evans had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case and adjourned sentencing Evans for a report to be completed by the probation service.
He will return to court on September 16.
