SEEING the Northern Lights, enjoying a sunshine holiday, sky-diving and getting a matching tattoo with your mum aren’t uncommon bucket list dreams.

But for 36-year-old Jo Bateman, time is running out for her to enjoy making memories.

First diagnosed with breast cancer when she was just 28, Jo underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and 32 of radiotherapy and believed she was on the road to recovery.

But more heartbreak followed when a routine scan in 2016 found tiny tumours on her thyroid which proved to be cancerous.

This year brought Jo's third cancer diagnosis in eight years, when she was told she has secondary cancer in her thigh bone – and that the disease is now inoperable.

“It’s been a complete and utter battle,” said Jo, who lives in The Glebe, Tenby with her partner Billy and four step-children.

“I don’t know how long I have left, so I want to make the most of life.”

Friends are now rallying round to help Jo fulfil some of her dreams.

“She is a force to be reckoned with and deserves this help,” said Andrea Thomas of Manorbier, who grew up with Jo on Tenby’s Newell Hill.

“She’s such a Trojan, always smiling, nothing fazes her. “She just buckles me with her courage”

Andrea has now set up a fundraiser to help Jo achieve her bucket list which includes a holiday to either Florida or Greece, a skydive and getting matching sunflower tattoos with her mum Anne, who works in Tenby’s Sainsbury’s, where Jo was also employed for several years.

“We just can’t imagine the pain, but we can all help Jo make many amazing memories,” said Andrea, whose fundraiser brought in nearly £1,000 on its first day.

To donate, see JoJo’s Bucket List on JustGiving.

Another friend, Charlotte Davies, has already raised more than £1,350 for her GoFundMe campaign to treat Jo to a trip to the Northern Lights.

“This woman has been through hell and back, but even in the darkest of hours, she and her partner Billy have shown extraordinary strength,” said travel agent Charlotte, who is also donating commission she receives for booking holidays.

To donate, see Jo’s bucket list on Go FundMe.

Charlotte and Sian Phillips of Tenby are also holding an online raffle to help Jo, with Sian having 10 inches cut off her hair to raise money, with her locks being given to The Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who have suffered hair loss.

To donate a raffle prize, contact Charlotte on Charlotte@luxuryholidaysandhoneymoons.com

Added Sian: