A fisherman who claimed the effects of cold river water caused issues with urination has been banned from the road for a year.

Gareth James Harries, of Park Avenue, Kilgetty, stood trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 19, after pleading not guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis when suspected of driving a vehicle.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, told the bench police started looking for Harries’ Renault Kangoo at 12.10am on May 12, following an indication he may have driven off after drinking following an argument at his home.

The van was found abandoned with the keys in the ignition at Saundersfoot harbour, resting on the bench it had collided with, and officers began searching the area for Harries, 40.

Harries, a fisherman, disappeared through a hedge and down an embankment after being spotted by officers, and was discovered in a stream.

Officers noted he was unsteady on his feet when he emerged from the water, and he had to hold onto the fence. His eyes were glazed, he was slurring his words, and officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

A roadside breath sample was positive, but Harries stated he had not been driving the vehicle, and had consumed four cans and a bottle before starting to walk home.

The police station’s intoxilyser machine was broken, and Harries told officers he had a fear of needles when asked to provide a blood sample. He stated he would try to give a urine specimen instead.

Miss Vaughan said: “He was given several opportunities to give a sample of urine and said he was just simply unable to go.”

Harries told the court he had urinated onto sand at the side of his boat and while standing in the river because he was cold.

“I had been in the river for so long that I could not go.

“Everything shrivelled up because it was cold.”

He added he had asked to be taken to use an intoxilyser machine in another police station, but was informed this was not an option.

“I was trying my best.”

He said he was about 1.5 miles from his boat when he came across the officers, and entered the river because he was frightened of being arrested.

Alistair Veck, defending, said: “It was not his fault that the intoxilyser was broken. An explanation was given that he could not pass urine.

“An attempt was made, he did go into the toilet with a sample pot.”

Magistrates found Harries guilty and banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £1,376 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.