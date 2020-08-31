A drug-driver was ‘shocked’ to discover a controlled substance was in his system two days after a party.
Daniel Alex Gila, of St Margarets Close, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, stood trial on Monday, August 24, after maintaining his not guilty plea to a charge of driving while over the controlled drug limit.
Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates a drug swipe was positive for cocaine when police stopped Gila’s VW Golf on the A4076 at Dredgemans Hill, Haverfordwest, at 10.50am on November 17.
“Police had noted issues with the tax and MOT of the vehicle, they could smell cannabis emanating when they spoke to him.”
Gila, 32, told the court he was driving to pick up his uncle who had agreed to help him decorate.
He was surprised when the drug test showed cocaine in his blood.
“I was pretty shocked to be honest. I had been out drinking on Friday. If it was in my blood stream it proves I had taken something. But on Sunday I did not feel any effect and was driving as usual.”
Gila added: “I do not remember taking it. I was gobsmacked to be honest.”
He told the bench he would be unable to continue with his work as a self-employed carpenter and builder without the use of his vehicle.
Magistrates found Gila guilty and banned him from driving for 12 months.
He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £650 costs and a £66.
Comments are closed on this article.