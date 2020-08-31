A NORTH Pembrokeshire church is to share in a £507,000 funding payout from the National Churches Trust.

A £15,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant will help fund repairs to the tower at the Grade II* listed St Brynach church, Nevern, making the church watertight and preserving its historic fabric.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice president of The National Churches Trust, said: “The UK's historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage and have done so much to help local people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities. The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves.

“So I’m delighted that St Brynach’s church is being helped with a £15,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant. The work on the tower will ensure it remains watertight and will help secure the future of this much-loved historic building.”

The project at St Brynach’s will include essential repairs to the Norman tower of the historic church. All the floors are being replaced, including the ground floor. Water is getting in from the roof and a failing temporary membrane around the parapet which, if left, will lead to further deterioration.

The wooden bell frame is also being replaced by a steel frame and a peal of 10 bells is being installed, with a huge fund-raising effort taking place to fund that project.

The essential tower work is necessary before the bell installation can take place.

The chairman of the restoration committee Duncan Fitzwilliam said: “You can all be very proud of the Tower and Bells Committee and can rest assured that your money has been correctly and expertly looked after.”

The grant funding officer for the project John Powell said. “I’d like to thank the National Churches Trust for assisting at a crucial time in the project that has assured its success. I am also grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and many other funders.”

A total of 59 grants have been awarded to benefit churches and chapels in England, Wales and Northern Ireland by the National Churches Trust, the charity that supports the UK’s church buildings.

This is the second-round of grants made by the National Churches Trust in 2020. To date this year, the Trust has distributed 145 grants totalling more than £1 million to churches and chapels around the UK.