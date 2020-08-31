TWO teenagers and their horses have ridden into Pembrokeshire to conclude a 10-day charity trek from north to south Wales.
Seren Parry, aged 18 and her friend Emily Jones, aged 14, have braved torrential rain, heavy winds and even getting stuck in boggy ground to make the 200-mile journey.
It was inspired by a similar horse-ride which Seren’s mum, Sharon, made 17 years ago, when she and a friend trekked on horseback from north Wales to Llandissilio.
Seren and Emily have raised more than £2,100 from their ride, with half going to St Kentigern’s Hospice in St Asaph, and the remainder divided between the NHS and the British Horse Society.
Seren, from Lixwm in north Wales, hopes to study equine science at university next year. She said she felt the need to do something positive during the coronavirus lockdown.
“I thought, what better that following in my mum’s footsteps and riding from north Wales to south Wales.”
Although Emily and her parents had to return to north Wales yesterday (Sunday) morning, Seren and her 14-year-old warmblood cross horse Stripe trotted into Tenby to be welcomed by the mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall.
Mayor Sam praised the girls’ ‘fabulous achievement’.
“They should be very, very proud of themselves,” she said.