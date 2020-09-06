THE sights and sounds of flying boats had become very much part of daily life for Pembroke Dock residents in the 1930s, and for those on the opposite shoreline of the Haven.
But the appearance of a large silver monoplane flying boat on September 1, 1937 was something very much out of the ordinary routine, and special to see.
It was, in fact, the second of the famous Short S23 ‘C’ class of passenger-carrying flying boat, also known as the ‘Empire’ ‘boats.
This was ‘Caledonia’ – civil registration G-ADHM – of Imperial Airways, and Pembroke Dock was a destination during a three-day tour of the British Isles. Its captain, A S Wilcoxson, and crew were hosted overnight at the RAF station.
‘Caledonia’ was the centre of attention on the water, from dozens of small craft crammed with onlookers, and from a steamer which made special trips from Hobbs Point. Its sleek lines were in marked contrast to the RAF’s resident Singapore III biplane flying boats moored nearby.
This was the shape of thing to come for within a year the ‘Empire’s military sister, the Sunderland, would make its debut at ‘PD’, beginning an association with Pembrokeshire which was to last for nearly 20 years.
After its overnight stay ‘Caledonia’ took off on the next stage of its UK tour. Powered by four Bristol Pegasus radial engines the Empire ‘boats could carry over three tons of mail and 24 passengers at a cruising speed of 165 mph.