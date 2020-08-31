HM Coastguard Dale was called out early on Sunday morning, August 30, as a person was found unconscious on the shore of the Cleddau in Neyland.
A call was received just after 5am and the casualty was stabilised by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The Coastguard carried the casualty along the shoreline, on a stretcher, and transferred them to a waiting ambulance.
Dyfed Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire were also in attendance.
The Coastguard then received another call out at 12:37pm to assist with a casualty who had collapsed on exiting the sea at St Bride's Bay.
They carried out First Aid and monitored the casualty until their condition improved. With no ambulance available the casualty was conveyed to hospital by their family.