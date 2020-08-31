RESIDENTS of the Gwaun Valley decided not to let coronavirus cancel their carnival by holding a virtual event.

At one point the 67th annual carnival and sports at the Gwaun Valley looked likely to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However the enterprising residents and friends of the Gwaun Valley held a Facebook poll and voted to go ahead with a virtual carnival.

The committee organised the event through Zoom and decided to try and hold the virtual carnival on the Gwaun Valley Carnival and Sports Facebook page and add a few extra fun competitions to add to the mix.

On Monday, August 24, a week before the normal carnival date of Bank Holiday Monday, entries opened for seven fancy dress classes and four fun competitions.

The judges this year were Carys O'Donovan for the carnival, Shân Griffiths for the homework challenge, Gethin Davies for the sports challenge, Rhiannon Ditri and Geoff Lewis from Gwaun Vets for the pets with talents and the Welsh Whisperer for the talent competition.

The competition started early in the morning and carried on until the closing time of midnight, with over 80 entries being posted on the Facebook page.

"A huge thank you to all the competitors for keeping the carnival going through a very difficult time for everyone," said committee member, Ruth Evans.

"We're sure that the virtual carnival pictures and videos brightened the day for a many people on Facebook."

The results are as follows:

Best dressed boy 5 and under 1st Jac Williams 2nd Beau Parry 3rd Ianto Grim

Best Dressed girl 6 and under 10 1st Elsa Parry 2nd Miriam Grim 3rd Hanna Evans

Best dressed boy 6 and under 10 1st Cecil Lewis

Best dressed child 10 and under 16 1st Gwyneth Lewis 2nd Yori Evans 3rd Angharad Williams

Best dressed character over 16 1st Ruth Evans 2nd Rebecca Parry

Best dressed Pair 1st Mary Morgan and Muriel Morris 2nd Mia Parry and Elsa Parry 3rd Miriam and Ianto Grim