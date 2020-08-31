THE mum of an Iraq war hero has spoken of her anger after her son’s memorial bench was damaged.

Sergeant Edward Collins, from Milford Haven, was 33 when he was killed in action in 2007 during a secret SAS operation in Iraq.

A plaque was erected on the war memorial on the town's Hamilton Terrace a year later, and a bench was also placed in the memorial gardens in 2017, on the tenth anniversary of his passing.

It will be 13 years since he was killed this Saturday, September 5.

One of the poppies has been broken off the bench sometime before the afternoon of August 28, and it has been reported to the police.

Eddy’s mum, Dolores Aramayo said: “The bench was put there by his family and by the people of Milford. Edward was well liked and well loved, he loved coming home too.

“I just think it is disgusting that the bench has been damaged, he paid for his life in Iraq to keep us all safe. The youth of today have got no respect.

“This deeply hurt me, I don’t understand their mentality.”

A friend who was in school with Edward has said he will repair the bench while the mayor of Milford Haven has described the act as "mindless vandalism".

Mayor Terry Davies said: “I think it is appalling. Unfortunately, the police cannot monitor everywhere but they have said they are going to up their patrols of the area.

“It’s just the minority spoiling it for the majority. It’s an act of mindless vandalism.”

Dolores has asked that if anyone has any information on how the damage was caused they should report it to the police.