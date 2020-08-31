Dyfed-Powys Police has issued an urgent appeal for a missing 27-year-old man.
Maximillian Self went missing at around 2.30pm on Sunday, August 30 in Milford Haven, but was spotted in Cardiff this morning.
A police spokesperson said: "Max suffers with poor mental health and we are worried for his safety.
"It is very unlike him to go out without telling someone where he is.
"Max went missing in Milford Haven, however we have had a confirmed sighting of him at around 7am this morning on Clare Street in Cardiff."
Max is around 6' 3" tall and has short light brown.
He was last seen wearing shorts, a T-shirt and swimming goggles.
If you think you have seen Max, you can contact the police by:
- Visiting bit.ly/DPPReportOnline
- Emailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
- Calling 101
- If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.