A potential rave on West Mountain, Newport is reported to have been broken up by the police over the bank holiday weekend.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit said that officers were on patrol in the Newport area following reports an illegal rave may have been organised.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver from Bristol who stated he was travelling to a birthday party but was unable to say whose.

He was dealt with for possession of cannabis.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, confirmed that police had broken up an outdoor party in a field on the approach to the mountain.

She said she had spoken to the party-goers who were polite and well-mannered and that no harm had been done, although a wooden structure had been left in the field and was still to be cleared up.

She said different revellers had different stories as to why they were there with one saying it was a birthday party and another saying it was a wedding reception.

The event seemed to have been well-planned with toilets provided in the field. However, it was attended by more than 30 people, which is the limit for an outdoor gathering in Wales due to coronavirus regulations.

Newport county councillor, Paul Harries, said that it was still unclear whether the party had been a rave or a birthday or post A-Level party but said it was worrying in terms of coronavirus.

“It’s the Covid-19 regulations I’m concerned about,” he said. “In terms of a large gathering, it’s breaking the government guidelines on that.

“I am concerned about Newport being used as a rave venue and happy that the police have dealt with it.”

Police are urging members of the public to report signs of a potential rave as part of Operation Flamenco.

They are asking people to look out for an unusual number of vehicles, especially vans, campervans or trucks; illegal trespassers checking out sites in advance and people approaching landowners under the guise of using land for acceptable activities.

Chief Superintendent Jon Cummings, head of uniform policing at Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We do not want disruption to our communities and the infection to spread."