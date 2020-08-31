PEMBROKESHIRE'S Extinction Rebellion campaigners joined in a series of demonstrations over the weekend to draw attention to the global climate emergency.

Protestors targeted petrol stations in Pembroke, Haverfordwest, Fishguard, Goodwick and St Davids, amongst others, with health warnings about the dangers of fossil fuels.

The warning labels were among 20,000 stuck to petrol pumps all over England, Scotland and Wales, as part of a national campaign led by Doctors for Extinction Rebellion.

Graphic labels were designed by the doctors to resemble existing cigarette packet health warnings; the government's "Stay Alert" coronavirus banners; and the wartime "Your country needs you" posters, with David Attenborough's face replacing that of Lord Kitchener.

Demonstrators also put banners and signs up on Freemens Way; wave signs with problems the world is facing were put up on the side of the road while banners reading 'Are you ready for the next wave?' and 'act now' were hung over the footbridge.

Some XR Pembrokeshire activists also joined a protest in Carmarthen stalling traffic on the busy roundabout at the entrance to the town and stalling the traffic on the A40.

Campaigners took a kayak onto the road and paddled it as well as a giant octopus puppet to draw attention to flooding, rising sea levels and food security.

They said they had chosen the location as the land was forecast to be underwater in 30 years time.

The action brought traffic to a standstill on a busy Saturday lunchtime.

"Swarming a roundabout on Saturday lunchtime caused some delays and inconvenience to drivers but it's nothing compared to the likelihood of that area being underwater in 30 years' time due to climate change," said a spokesman for the group.

The actions were part of a series of XR protests around the UK.