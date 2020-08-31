A Masters student has been banned from the road for three years after admitting drug-driving.

Darren James English, of Barnsfield Terrace, Carmarthen, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 25.

The bench heard that English, 34, was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A4076 Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, on February 11.

Police could smell cannabis and English was found to be five and a half times the controlled drug limit.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said English had already served an 18-week prison sentence for driving while disqualified as a result of the same incident, and been disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “Since he came out of prison he is doing everything he can to get back on track and get back to work.”

Mr Lloyd added that English suffered from PTSD following his military career, and found cannabis assisted him.

“He accepts it is an illegal substance, he makes no excuse to the court.”

Mr Lloyd told the court English was remanded after the incident, before being handed an immediate prison sentence, but could not be dealt with for this offence as a blood sample had to be sent for analysis.

“He has served his sentence. It is a shame that this could not have been dealt with at the same time.”

He added that English was now studying for a Masters degree at Swansea university.

“He is someone who is doing everything he can to turn his life around. He wants to get on and make amends for what has happened in the past.”

Magistrates banned English from driving for three years and fined him £120.

The chairman of the bench said: “We have taken your remorse into account. This is an opportunity to turn things around and move on with your life.”