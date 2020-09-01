A LOCAL writer has published a unique travel guide, useful to those planning a staycation this year due to coronavirus.

"With holidays at home increasing in popularity, caravan and motorhome ownership is on the rise.

"These are just two reasons why it seemed like a good time to publish a book on touring Ireland and Scotland," said Croesgoch writer Jackie Williamson.

Bessie, Mike and Me – Ireland and Scotland in Six Weeks .. by Motorhome was published by Cambria Books last month. It is an alternative guide to making the most of these two beautiful countries but at the same time avoiding crowds, tourist hotspots and congested roads.

Jackie says she hopes the book will be useful to motorhomers and caravanners who may be planning a similar tour, especially when it comes to the difficulties of driving a large vehicle along roads that were originally designed for horses and carts.

Written in a light-hearted and sometimes self-deprecating style, it includes ideas for stop-overs, snippets of history, personal observations, original drawings by Lesley Hall-Wood and lots of photographs.

"It differs from standard travel books in that it's about visiting popular tourist destinations but mainly finding other lovely places to go away from the hustle and bustle," said Jackie.

"There is lots written about many of the famous places in Scotland and Ireland but Bessie, Mike and Me is unique in that it offers a more offbeat type of tour."

Published by Cambria Books, Bessie, Mike and Me has 232 pages and more than 200 illustrations. Priced from £17.99, it is available from bookshops, Amazon and direct from the publisher at www.cambriabooks.co.uk.