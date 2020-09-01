A spilt pot of paint soured neighbourly relations leading to an assault taking place over their garden fence.

Kayleigh Olwen Walker, of Cysgod y Dderwen, Newport, pleaded guilty to assault when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 25.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Walker’s partner had finished painting outside her property when her next-door neighbour asked if she could use some of the remaining gloss on May 29.

She painted for a couple of hours the following morning, and did not believe the pot was an issue as Walker did not mention it when they spoke.

The complainant later received a message from Walker’s partner stating she was ‘doing her nut about the gloss’, and asking her to return it as soon as possible.

She questioned Walker about the angry message, and was told there were other issues involved.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The complainant says she put the paint over the fence after the defendant walked away. She dropped it and some paint came out. Perhaps her dog walked in the paint and over some of her garden furniture.”

Walker, 27, called the woman a ‘vile cow’ when she saw the paint, adding: “You have ruined my £400 furniture,” she then swung her arm and connected with the victim’s cheek, causing bruising and swelling.

She threw a bowl at the fence which sent pieces over the woman’s head.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “For someone of clean character to act like this, something clearly has happened.

“A number of factors led her to her behaviour on that day.”

Mr Lloyd added that the message sent to the victim had been written ‘totally out of context’, and there had been a verbal argument between the two women.

“Money is tight and things are hard. Miss Walker decided to save up and treat her family to some nice garden furniture. She came home and found there was paint all over it. She believed the complainant had done it.”

“She accepts she lost control. It was totally out of character.”

Mr Lloyd added that the conviction would affect Walker’s ability to return to work in the care sector.

Magistrates ordered Walker to pay £299 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge.