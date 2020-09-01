WHEN many independent art galleries are closing, Narberth’s Oriel Q is determined to survive.

The gallery has been showcasing vibrant artistic talent from Pembrokeshire and beyond for more than 20 years, the majority of that time from the second floor of the town’s Queens Hall.

But Oriel Q is now on the move, and this Friday, September 4, will open the doors of its new ground-floor gallery space in the shadow of Narberth Castle.

With the Queens Hall closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and work needing doing to the building because of a kitchen fire earlier this year, the experienced team of volunteers who run Oriel Q sought a new home for the gallery.

The new premises are at The Studio, 11 Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX, just a short walk from the town’s war memorial.

Pembrokeshire artist Andea Kelland said that the re-opening of Oriel Q is ‘a grassroots effort by a cohesive and experienced group’.

She added: “The gallery will enrich the town by its presence and offer a showcase for the vibrant artistic talent of the local and wider area.

“It will raise the profile of the community and promote a hub for artistic endeavour and education for young and old.

“It is not-for-profit and volunteer-led, with a great group of professionals and artists whose job it is to make the gallery not only interesting but sustainable for the future, retaining this independent art gallery for the whole community in south west Wales.

Following Friday’s opening, Oriel Q Gallery will be open on Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, with events and workshops taking place on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Limited numbers of people may enter at a time, there will be Covid safety measures in place, a one-way system , sanitisers and screens. Exhibitions can also be seen online.

The gallery’s opening exhibition is The Socially Distanced Woman by Jacqueline Jones.

Jacqueline was brought up Llechryd in north Pembrokeshire, where her mother ran a bakery, and now lives in the Rhondda Valley town of Porth.

Recently, Jacqueline exhibited in London at the Mall Galleries, and has also shown her work internationally.

A member of The Welsh Group and the Stuckist Movement, her work is inspired by the poetry and folklore of her native Wales.

Jacqueline said: “My work is primarily figurative . Recently it has become more narrative and explores quirky places and legends.

“We are living in strange times and this has made me contemplate the role of the artist as outsider in isolation. The title of my show at Oriel Q Gallery is in response to this.”

Following Jacqueline’s exhibition, the annual Oriel Q auction will be held online in October.

If you would like to become a member of Oriel Q Gallery or volunteer in any capacity, please contact Harry Addyman on 07917292774 or email info@orielqnarberth.com

For more information, see www.orielqnarberth.com