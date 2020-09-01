A WARNING has been put out to all dog owners and people with children after a number of welding rods were found in the ground.
They were sticking in the ground at an angle with the sharp end up on the Rath in Milford Haven.
A post on the Playful Pooches facebook page said that the spikes could have been put there deliberately.
It also adds that a child could have been seriously hurt had they rolled down the grass and that dogs could also have been hurt.
The post continued: “Please keep your pets and children safe and keep your eye out for any more as they could be all along the Rath.”